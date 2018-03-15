Meeting to take place as part of 'Make Our Town Safe Again' campaign

A discussion about how to halt what two mums believe is an increasing trend of youth violence in Maidenhead will be held next week.

It will be the first meeting of Make Our Town Safe Again, the brainchild of Jolene Rogers and Sara Pope.

The Facebook group was launched to tackle a spate of violent crimes committed by young people in Maidenhead, and since being started at the beginning of March more than 1,400 people have joined.

Jolene said she was ‘really, really shocked’ at how the group has taken off, ‘but it is great’.

“Everybody is wanting the same thing,” she said.

Concerns include stabbings over the last year, such as in Maidenhead High Street and yesterday (Wednesday) police appealed for information after two teenage girls were assaulted by a group of boys and girls in the High Street on Saturday, March 3.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held at Riverside Primary School in West Dean from 7.30pm on Tuesday, March 20.

A representative from Thames Valley Police and Maidenhead town manager Steph James are expected to attend.

Jolene said: “I hope there is going to be some reassurance for a lot of parents.

“I am hoping they are going to put measures in place.”

The group has encouraged more people to report crime, Jolene believed.

But she had to warn members to avoid posting details about specific incidents that were being investigated.

In a post, she wrote: “This page isn't set up for any backlash to anything that's happened.

“It was to raise awareness and get measures in place so all the community feel safe with the help of the relevant people that can make it happen.”

Click here to join the Facebook group.