Police appeal after two teenage girls assaulted in town centre

Two teenage girls were assaulted by the same group of boys and girls in High Street on Saturday, March 3.

Both incidents occurred between around 5.45pm and 6.15pm.

The first incident took place in High Street, where a group of girls and boys assaulted a 14-year-old girl, leaving her head and facial injuries.

A second victim, another 14-year-old girl, was also assaulted by the same group and sustained similar injuries.

Neither of the victims sustained serious injuries.

Investigating Officer, Sergeant Grace Walker, based at Maidenhead police station, said, "I would like to reassure the local community that we are actively investigating these incidents and enquiries are ongoing.

"I would ask anyone who witnessed the assaults or has any information to contact the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference number '43180066116'.

"We will be conducting increased patrols in the area over the coming weeks and I would encourage any members of the public with concerns to contact their local Neighbourhood Policing Teams."

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43180066116', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.