Expulsions from Royal Borough schools continue to rise

The number of pupils expelled from Royal Borough schools rose for the second time in a row last year.

According to a report, there were 27 ‘permanent exclusions’ in the 2016/17 academic year, up from 20 in 2015/16 and just 10 in 2014/15.

The paper is due to be discussed at Thursday's meeting of the council’s Children's Services Overview and Scrutiny Panel.

The committee is also expected to approve spending £100,000 over the next two years tracking the participation of participation of 16 and 17-year-olds in employment, education and training.

The report also includes figures for the performance of disadvantaged pupils at Key Stage Two level.

The data showed the Royal Borough was slightly below the national average, with 44 per cent of disadvantaged pupils meeting standards in reading, writing and maths, compared to 44 for England as a whole.

However, across the whole pupil cohort the borough was above the national average, with 66 per cent of pupils meeting the required standard compared to 62 nationally.