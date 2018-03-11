Pets Corner: Nutmeg at Thames Valley Animal Welfare

Nutmeg is a very pretty, semi-long haired, grey/brown female cat, who we think is about six years old.

We don’t know much about her previous life but when Nutmeg arrived in our care she was frightened of anything and everything.

During the past few months she has gained in confidence and trusts her fosterer, purring loudly when stroked.

She climbs onto her lap but hasn’t plucked up the courage to settle down on it yet.

She is playful and enjoys being played with.

However, now Nutmeg really needs a home of her own, where she can start to build a relationship with her new owner.

She needs a quiet home with an experienced cat owner who can give her the time and patience she deserves to help her to continue to grow in confidence.

We feel that in the right home Nutmeg has the potential to develop into a loving little cat and will make someone a good companion.

Contact Thames Valley Animal Welfare on 0118 972 2082 or 0118 972 1871 or go to www.tvaw.org.uk