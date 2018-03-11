SportsAble up for £200,000 grant in public vote

An award-winning disability sports charity is appealing for help getting its hands on a £200,000 grant.

SportsAble, in Braywick Road, is asking members of the public to show their support in a vote to decide who should get their hands on the cash.

The contest is the final stage of house builder Persimmon Homes’s Healthy Communities National Ballot.

SportsAble’s CEO Kerl Haslam, who is also a volunteer and wheelchair basketball coach, said: “We are proud of what we do here, we treat every-one as an individual and work with them towards personal goals, whether that be providing accessible playtimes for disabled children or using sport to gain independence and confidence following an accident or illness.

“If we win the £200,000, it will help us to invest in programmes that will encourage more young people to engage in regular activity, bring more sport to our current membership and we will be able to reach out to the more isolated sectors of the community and bring about a positive change to many lives.”

SportsAble, which has more than 150 coaches and volunteers on its books, needs at least £300,000 a year just to run its facility.

The competition received more than 5,000 nominations for worthy causes across the country, which has since been whittled down to just 30 finalists – all of which are guaranteed at least £5,000.

Of those, the group which received the most votes will be given £200,000, with £50,000 on offer for two runners-up.

Damian Seddon, director-in-charge of Persimmon Homes North London,

said: “The aim of the scheme is to help create a sporting legacy, and we believe SportsAble can do this if they win the £200,000.

“We would urge local people to get behind this group by adding their vote online, as the work they do is tremendous.”

Voting is due to close at midnight on Friday, March 16. Visit www.persimmonhomes.com/healthy-communities to find out more and cast your ballot.