Maidenhead Festival organisers thank sponsors for support

The organisers of the town’s biggest free event have publicly thanked the latest organisations that have signed up as sponsors to support it.

The new sponsors met with members of the Maidenhead Festival team on Monday to cement their new partnerships to support the town’s community.

Support for the Festival has come from Thames Valley Housing Community Chest Foundation, Maidenhead Lions Club, Countryside Properties and The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Annual Grants Programme.

Lions Club president Peter Skinner said: “We are pleased to support the Festival as it brings the community together to have a fun time.

“We especially enjoy giving hundreds of rides to young, and not so young, passengers on our Fun Train at the event.”

The festival, which this year takes place on the weekend of July 21-22 is organised for the community by the community.

It is the biggest, regularly organised, free public event in the town enjoyed by thousands of people.

Without sponsorship it would not be possible to put on the festival.

A new sponsor of the event is Countryside Properties which has generously donated towards the cost of the Festival Beach, an ever-popular attraction at the two-day event.

Zoe Mulholland, from the company, said: “As one of the council’s development partners, Countryside are proud to support the Festival. We are looking forward to taking part in this fantastic community event.”

The Festival committee is still looking for additional financial support to ensure it is able to provide all of the music and entertainment for this year’s festival.

Opportunities still available include being recognised as the sponsor of the fireworks, and the headline acts, as well as advertising on a giant screen to all festival-goers during the weekend.

Festival chairman Lisa Hunter said: “We are very much indebted to the very generous support our sponsors are giving to this year’s event. Without them we simply wouldn’t be able to bring this wonderful event to Maidenhead.

“We honestly cannot thank them enough.”

Other sponsors already announced include the Advertiser’s Louis Baylis Trust and the Shanly Group.

To find out more details on how you can sponsor Maidenhead Festival, please visit the website http://maidenheadfestival.org.uk

W The big screen will be returning to the Festival, providing opportunities to businesses large and small to promote themselves over the weekend with adverts on a continuous loop. Advertising rates start at £75 for 45 seconds.

To find out more information about sponsorship or advertising at the Festival, please visit the website address given above.