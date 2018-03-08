Maidenhead woman to take on record-breaking Pacific row

A sport scientist will attempt to make history this summer.

Cazz Lander, 28, from Maidenhead will make up a team hoping to become the first ever crew of three to row across the Pacific Ocean.

The former Newlands Girls’ School student is taking part in the Great Pacific Race from California to Hawaii in June, which has never been won by a crew of women before.

She will take on the 2,400 miles with crewmates Megan Hoskin, from London, and Andrea Quigley from America.

Each team member will have to row more than 13 hours a day to keep the 25ft boat moving.

As well as setting new world records the trio will be raising money for mental health charity Mind.

Cazz said: "We are not elite rowers, although there is solid experience amongst the crew.

“Although we are training for this physical challenge with nothing but absolute dedication, we believe that success will rest largely on our mental strength, collective self-belief, and the ability to be comfortable in incredibly uncomfortable situations.”

The journey will take between 50 to 65 days and the boat will be packed with food and equipment.

You can support the Pacific Terrific Crew at their fundraising page at www.gofundme.com/PacificTerrific