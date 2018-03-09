Great-gran 'proud and surprised to reach 100'

A 100-year-old woman celebrated her birthday in style at a party on Wednesday.

Mary Morris, who lives in Christian Smith House, in Haywood Avenue, celebrated her birthday at home with friends, family and neighbours.

The party had banners, balloons, and a birthday cake.

She said: “I am proud and surprised at reaching 100 and am delighted to have reached this amazing milestone.

“I have many, many fond memories, probably the fondest is the births of my three boys and the proud feeling of taking them home from hospital for the first time.

“The secret to a long life is having a caring family.”

Mary has eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, with a seventh on the way.

She was born in Slough and moved to Cippenham in 1936 when she married her late husband Harold.

She has lived in Maidenhead since 1998.