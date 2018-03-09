Friends of Maidenhead meeting to discuss future of the town

The ‘feel good factor’ of living in Maidenhead will be discussed at a meeting next week.

The public are invited to the Friends of Maidenhead meeting on Thursday, March 15, to hear how they can get involved in the various regeneration projects happening in 2018.

The event will take place as a host of construction schemes begin to take shape and with them alter the very face of the town centre.

One of the most high profile of these is the Maidenhead Waterways and Richard Davenport, chairman of the Maidenhead Waterways Restoration Group, will be on hand to discuss the new streams and waterways being developed in the town.

Bob Dulson, chairman of the Maidenhead Civic Society, will outline plans to safeguard heritage assets.

Olu Odeniyi, of the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce, will give updates and information on ‘Maidenhead Week’ to celebrate the town’s history and heritage.

And Claire Castignetti and Greg Mills will talk about the Bright Ideas competition to develop new projects.

Chairman of Friends of Maidenhead John Carr said: “Not a lot has happened in the last two years in terms of redevelopment, but this year suddenly everything is taking off and there’s loads to do.

“This meeting is to tell the public what’s happening, and hopefully they will want to get involved.”

Friends of Maidenhead was formed two years ago to inform the people of Maidenhead about regeneration projects and encourage them to get involved. It has already gathered 220 members.

The meeting will take place at St Edmund-Campion Parish Centre, in Altwood Road, Maidenhead from 7-9pm.