£32,000 cash boost for Citizens Advice Bureau

It will receive one-off extra funding of £32,810 allowing it to help up to 4,000 residents – up from around 3,500 on its current Service Level Agreement (SLA).

The CAB offers vital support and advice to thousands of people across the borough on a number of matters, including debt, housing and employment.

Its new SLA will start on Sunday, April 1 this year.

The Royal Borough already provides the charity with annual funding of £132,000.

The additional money will enable the charity to double the number of volunteers recruited in the coming year.

Christine O’Hare, chief executive of Citizens Advice Maidenhead & Windsor, said: “The council has been very supportive securing our funding of over £164,000 for 2018/19 and giving us a 10-year peppercorn lease on our premises in Marlow Road.

“We are so grateful to the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead for providing these well located offices, which include five interview rooms and office space for staff and volunteers at no costs to Citizens Advice.

“We are very fortunate to have such strong support from the local authority who really value our services.

“With reliable funding we are able to assist thousands of residents – many of whom would struggle without help from Citizens Advice.

“This couldn’t be achieved without support from our dedicated volunteers and we are looking for new volunteers to join us in a variety of roles.”

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton Wick), cabinet member for culture and communities, added: “Citizens Advice is a lifeline to thousands in the borough.

“The team do a very valuable and skilled job and I’m delighted the council can support them to expand.

“They already operate from Windsor Library and we hope this money will help them reach even further into the community.”

To volunteer with the CAB visit https://maidenheadcab.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer/