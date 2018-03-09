Chance to win spa treatment for deserving mums

A hairdressers in Maidenhead High Street is marking Mother’s Day with a special competition.

Toni and Guy is offering the chance for deserving mums to win a cut and dry spa treatment, and a goody bag provided by Fresh and Fabulous. It is asking people to call into the store at 52 High Street and fill out a card with the individual's name and number on, and why they should receive the gifts.

The draw will be made at the end of the day on Saturday.

Stylist Hollie O’Mara said: “We thought it would be a nice idea for Mother's Day, but people can nominate whoever they want, friends or sisters, or anyone they think might deserve it.”