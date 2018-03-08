80 per cent of Royal Borough children get into first choice secondary school

While the majority of parents across the Royal Borough will be delighted their child received their first choice secondary school place last week, the popularity of some schools will have left many disappointed.

Total applications for this year’s September intake have declined slightly year-on-year, with 2,106 for 2018 compared to 2,121 in 2017.

Just over 80 per cent (1,694) were awarded their first choice, an increase of nearly two per cent on last year, while 9.5 per cent got their second choice place, and 2.2 per cent their third.

Parents are asked to rank six schools in order of preference.

The following figures include all preferences from one to six.

The year seven intake at Holyport College Day School received more than ten times the amount of total preferences, with 279 choices made for just 26 places.

There was more than double the amount of preferences for Newlands Girls School, with 520 preferences for 192 places.

Charters School also received 575 preferences for 270 available places, while Furze Platt Senior School allocated 223 places from 682 preferences.

However, some Windsor Schools were undersubscribed.

The Windsor Boys School had 260 available places, but only 209 preferences. Windsor Girls’ School had 208 available places but only 166 preferences.

Cllr Natasha Airey (Con, Park), cabinet member for children’s services said: “Every family who has requested and requires a place at a Royal Borough secondary school for September has been offered a place for their child.

“As the borough grows it’s so important that our schools have the right facilities and enough space for all the families who wish to go there.

“We are confident that our ongoing £30 million secondary school expansion programme will provide this now and our long-term planning to support the Borough Local Plan will also ensure this for the future.

“Everyone, no matter where they live, deserves the best education and chance to succeed in life.”

For more details visit www3.rbwm.gov.uk/downloads/file/3665/secondary_middle_and_upper_

school_allocation_information_2018