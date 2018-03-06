Traffic remains severe on M4 near Maidenhead

Traffic conditions remain severe on the motorway near Maidenhead following a traffic collision this morning.

There are major delays on the M4 eastbound between junction 8/9 and junction 7.

Traffic is also affected along Windsor Road and Braywick Road heading towards the M4.

The incident began this morning when a milk tanker crashed into a tree and left the road.

The driver was cut out of the vehicle and the milk was safely transferred to another tanker without harm to the environment.

When Maidenhead fire crews left the scene at 5pm, one lane was closed on the M4 eastbound where the incident occurred.