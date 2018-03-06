Maidenhead couple celebrate 65 years together

The wife of a couple celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary said the secret to their success was a ‘little bit of give and take’.

Margaret and Peter Jackson toasted their blue sapphire anniversary with a special party at St Mark’s Care Home, in St Mark’s Road, with champagne.

Margaret, 87, used to work in the reception at the Grassland Research Station, in Hurley, while her husband Peter, 87, had his own electrical business.

Her husband Peter sadly now has Alzheimer's disease but Margaret visits him regularly from her home in Hurley.

The couple have two sons, Christopher and Nicholas, two grandchildren, Sarah and Jennifer, and two great-grandchildren, Olivia and James.

Margaret laughed as she compared the sunny weather on their wedding day to the snow on Monday, February 28.

She thanked the staff at the care home for helping organise the event and said they were ‘absolutely marvelous’.

“Never go to bed after an argument, share with each other and talk, in the end you can sort anything out.

“It’s been a long time but it’s been great”, she added.