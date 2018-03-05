Autism charity and Maidenhead United scoop prize at Get Berkshire Active Awards

A charity founder says she is ‘in shock’ after winning Health Project of the Year at the Get Berkshire Active Awards.

Stand Out For Autism and Maidenhead United Football Club were shortlisted for the prize in recognition of their soccer school for children on the autism spectrum.

They run classes every Sunday during term time at the National League club’s York Road ground for autistic children aged five to 15 and their siblings.

The charity picked up the award during a ceremony at Reading’s Hilton Hotel on Friday (Feb23).

Stand Out For Autism founder Holly Clarke said: “I didn’t expect that we were going to win.

“I just thought it’s the first time we’ve been put forward and getting shortlisted was an achievement in itself.

“When they said our name, I was just in shock.”