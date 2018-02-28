Claires Court expansion to be considered at Cox Green Parish Council tonight

Controversial plans for a new school campus off Cannon Lane are due to be debated at Cox Green parish council this evening (Wednesday).

The proposed £36m Claires Court School development would see its girls and sixth form complex and senior boys facility brought together onto greenbelt land, near its existing junior boys building.

As part of the scheme, 157 houses on the land would be developed, and councillors were also set to consider the planning application for those at the Cox Green Community Centre meeting in Highfield Lane.

Meanwhile, the sixth form, in College Avenue, would then be developed into 53 homes while 11 would be built on the senior boys site in Ray Mill Road East.

It has provoked the ire of some residents near Cannon Lane, prompting them to form the Cox Green Says No campaign over concerns about infrastructure and the development on the greenbelt.

Phil Haseler, one of the founders of the campaign, plans on addressing councillors at the meeting.

He told the Advertiser: “What I would like Cox Green Parish Council to do is to vote their recommendation against the development on the grounds which I have actually came up with, which are objective.

“They are not nimbyism.”

He added that councillors should reject the plans so ‘they are supporting their local residents’.

Parish councillors can recommend the Royal Borough reject the plans but there is no requirement for the borough to take its views into account.

Plans for two new artificial grass hockey pitches, two artificial grass practice areas, and a new pavilion on the site are also set to be considered.

A consultation will also be held by Claires Court for residents in College Avenue and Ray Mill Road East about the planned developments on those sites.

It will take place at 7.30pm.