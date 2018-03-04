Pets Corner: Make a donation to Maidenhead Cat Rescue

This month, Maidenhead Cat Rescue is asking readers to consider a donation to support its long term sponsor cats.

The charity never puts a cat to sleep unless the vet recommends it is the right (and kindest) thing to do.

Occasionally we do have cats in our care that are happy and contented but have on-going medical or behavioural issues that make them unsuitable for homing. To make a one-off donation, or become a sponsor send cheques – payable to Maidenhead Cat Rescue, 44 Switchback Road South, Maidenhead SL6 7PZ. Or pop to our Table Top sale on Sunday, March 4, at Holyport Memorial Hall and donate in person (we also accept food and cat litter).

Or call on 01628 620909.