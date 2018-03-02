Louis Baylis Trust donation to help charity continue its work supporting Royal Borough families

A £3000 donation from the Louis Baylis Trust will help a charity reach out to more families in the Royal Borough who have fallen on hard times.

Family Friends, based in Imperial Road, Windsor, launched 22 years ago with the aim of providing free and confidential short-term support to children and parents facing difficulties.

Their work includes providing one-on-one help for mothers and youngsters who have been victims of domestic abuse.

The charity’s staff and volunteers also support children who are suffering from issues including low self-esteem, loss or bereavement and bullying.

Tracy Muschamp, service lead for Family Friends, said: “Our aim is that families in the borough are able to work together while their children are growing up.

“We don’t want them to feel that they’re on their own when times are tough for them.”

Money received in the latest round of trust donations will help the charity reach out to families in Datchet and Eton Wick.

It currently receives no referrals for families in these villages and the charity is hoping to raise awareness of the services it has on offer.

Tracy added: “As an organisation one of the reasons that this funding is vital for us is because it is harder and harder to come by these days.

“We want to support as many families as we can and we want people to know about us and come to us at a time before things get too much.”

Visit www.family-friends.org.uk for details on services available and volunteering opportunities.