Handwrittten letters by Beatrix Potter sold for £10,000 at Dawsons Autioneers

Handwritten letters by Beatrix Potter were sold for £10,000 at Dawson’s Auctioneers.

The rare collection of five letters went up for sale on Saturday and are addressed to 20th century professor of agriculture James Alec Hanley.

The British author and illustrator, best known for her children’s book The Tale of Peter Rabbit cover date from June 1942 to March 1943.

Writing in her married name of Heelis she writes about the management of her farmland in the Lake District.

At the time, Beatrix Potter was trying to produce potatoes and vegetables and talks about ‘this war and famine’.

A tweet from the auctioneers on the King Grove Estate said the collection was the ‘centre of attention’ and one of the ‘highlights’ at Saturday’s auction.