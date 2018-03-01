Maidenhead nurse wants to see the return of nursing schools

A nurse is calling on the government to remove fees for training in the profession.

Fiona Barrett of Belmont Park Avenue has been a nurse for 30 years.

On Friday she started a petition to bring back nursing schools and get rid of fees for training.

The 50-year-old trained at a nursing school in Liverpool 30 years ago and said in 1990 student nurses made up a third of the work force.

Back then student nurses were paid a basic salary and a contract to work for the trust that trained them for six months after they qualified.

Fiona said: “I am fed up of seeing all this news about not enough nurses on the wards.

“I think there are thousands of people out there who would love to do their nurse training.

“But what is the incentive of doing a £27,000 degree to go into a job with rubbish pay?”

She added that having to fork out for the fees as well as not being paid while training will put off people of all ages.

“My bug bear is the fact that when the nursing schools were active you’d have 17-year-old school leavers and people in their 40s who wanted restart their career,” she said.

“Now what I’m seeing is the people coming out onto the wards are not prepared for the work.

“I don’t think it is a realistic way to learn I don’t think the job when they get their degree matches their expectations.”

Fiona, who works for a private clinic in Maidenhead, hopes that her petition will be able to reach 10,000 signatures by August 22 to get a response from government.

If it hits 100,000 signatures it will be considered for debate in parliament.

Find the petition at petition.parliament.uk/petitions/213058