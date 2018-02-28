Volunteers take to streets urging council to save Maidenhead Community Centre

Flyers were handed out in the High Street on Saturday (Feb24) calling on the Royal Borough to save Maidenhead Community Centre.

The volunteer-run social hub is at risk of being knocked down as part of the council’s planned York Road redevelopment in partnership with Countryside.

Trustees of the centre want the council to provide a replacement for the community to use if it decides to demolish the current building.

Jack Douglas, trustee of the Maidenhead Community Centre, said: “We don’t want something a mile away, we want something local.

“There’s a lot of elderly people in sheltered accommodation and it’s a really important part of their community.”

The centre hosts weekly meetings of the Men’s Matters group which tackles social isolation among older adults and also runs daily yoga and judo classes.

Cllr Geoff Hill (Con, Oldfield), helped hand out flyers at the weekend.

He said: “The problem is these projects are steaming ahead at a hell of a rate and things like the community centres are being forgotten.

“Building homes are very important but you’ve got to build the community infrastructure with it.”

Visit www.petitions.rbwm.gov.uk/save-the-centre to view a petition calling on the council to save the centre.