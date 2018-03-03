Burchetts Green pupils monkey around for school gorilla day

There was much monkeying around among class primates in the name of education for youngsters in Burchetts Green.

Pupils at Burchetts Green Infants School took part in a gorilla-themed day on Thursday (February 22) to start their learning on the school topic.

After being greeted by Mrs Robinson – headteacher Delia Shepherd in a gorilla costume – the children took gorilla-themed maths lessons, made gorilla-themed art and even stepped into the great outdoors, while dressed as explorers, to learn about the natural environment.

Senior teacher Cat Dale said: “The children loved the day and were really excited to find out more about gorillas.

“But they were also really invested, not just because someone was telling them to be, but because they had a natural enthusiasm for it.

“And now they’ve had this starting point they can keep coming back to it – the idea is to build on the experience.”