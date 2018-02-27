In Pictures: Pupils enjoy falconry display and cooking masterclass

01:00PM, Tuesday 27 February 2018
A busy week for Claires Court pupils saw some undertake a cooking masterclass while others were left to enjoy a falconry display.
On Thursday, February 22 six year ten pupils visited renowned Italian restaurant, Caldesi in Campagnan, in Bray, for a lesson taught by Giancarlo Caldesi.
The author of several critically-acclaimed cookbooks made authentic Italian ravioli, stuffed with spinach and ricotta and accompanied by a sage butter sauce, as well as home made fettuccine with a traditional tomato sauce.
Giancarlo said: “In my restaurant, we only serve the best, and all the Claires Court staff and parents could taste that the girls rose completely to the challenge.
“I hope I’ve imparted a penny of knowledge to the girls and the school.
While on Friday, February 23 Claires Court year six boys and girls were left in awe after a falconry display at Junior Boys, run by Falconry UK.
They were treated to a display of the birds flying, and had the opportunity to touch and hold several creatures.
Each class then took part in a workshop, where they dissected owl pellets, examined a real Ostrich egg, and learnt about the birds’ anatomy.
Anya Howard, year six pupil, said: “I was so surprised I got chosen to hold the large owl.
“It was extremely heavy to hold but I loved how it placed its wing over my head.
“It was a great experience.”
