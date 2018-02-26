In Pictures: Theresa May visits Desborough College's new SMR Innovation Centre

Desborough College had a visit from the Prime Minister as she took a tour of the school’s new SMR Innovation Centre.

The school, in Shoppenhangers Road, now has a room packed with state-of-the-art technology after securing a £155,000 grant from The Spoore Merry and Rixman Foundation.

The money has given students access to a wide range of learning tools which will expand their knowledge in the fields of science, technology, engineering and maths.

Maidenhead MP Theresa May spoke to the young learners about the cutting-edge technology during a visit on Friday (Feb23).

She told the Advertiser: “Earlier in the week I was talking about the review into tertiary education and the importance of ensuring we see young people looking to take on vocational and technical courses.

“We are putting more money into schools but I think it’s great that money is also being made available by organisations like The Spoore Merry and Rixman Foundation and I would encourage more schools to look at applying for similar grants.”

Aine Kelleher, head of design and technology at Desborough College, added: “We’re trying to encourage sustainable living and we’re able to recycle plastics and melt them down so they can be used for projects.

“We’re able to show so many new and innovative techniques with these facilities.”

The SMR Foundation has been helping young people in the area fulfil their educational dreams for the last 350 years by donating money left behind by Maidenhead and Bray residents Abraham Spoore, Elizabeth Merry and Mary Rixman.

As well as supporting organisations, the charity can also help fund travel and accommodation for students and provide grants for tuition in music and the arts.

Visit www.smrfmaidenhead.org.uk for more details on how to apply for grants.