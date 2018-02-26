In Pictures: Desborough College students transform plastic bottles into self-watering plants

Enterprising students transformed plastic water bottles into self-watering plants during a workshop in Maidenhead.

Members of Desborough College’s E-Cycle Young Enterprise team taught youngsters how to make their innovative Botpots at the Craft Coop shop on Saturday (Feb24).

The project involved cutting the plastic bottles in half before placing soil and seeds in the top half with string dangling down to a pool of water at the bottom to provide nourishment.

It is hoped it will encourage children to make useful things out of disused bottles.

Stella Neal, who helps co-ordinate the scheme at the school, said: “Eventually we’d like people not to use as many plastic bottles but while we are still in the habit it’s better if we don’t just use them once.”

E-Cycle is a social enterprise company run at the school, in Shoppenhangers Road, with all profits made being invested into other projects.

As well as plastic bottles, members have also transformed old cable drums into children’s tables and chairs.