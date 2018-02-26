In Pictures: Stand Out For Autism holds Alice in Wonderland-themed tea party

The Mad Hatter and his friends came out to play as Maidenhead’s Stand Out For Autism charity held an Alice in Wonderland-themed tea party.

The event saw the SportsAble clubhouse transformed into the fictional world of Lewis Carroll with partygoers dressing up as some of the book’s famous characters.

Youngsters were left grinning like Cheshire cats after getting their faces painted by Amy Blunden in her feline-inspired costume.

Playing cards were also scattered across the venue on Sunday (Feb25) while an array of tasty treats were on offer.

Charity founder Holly Clarke said: “There are children with all different needs here and that’s what’s nice to put things on that people can come to where they feel comfortable.”

The event was the charity’s first major fundraiser of the year.

Money raised will go towards helping it fund autism-friendly activities in the town including drama and youth clubs.

Holly added: “It just means that it keeps us ticking over to be able to offer these activities and develop them further.”