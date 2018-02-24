In pictures: Crafts and climbing on offer for youngsters over half-term

Youngsters had the chance to try everything from cartwheels to crafts and climbing during half-term.

Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, in Altwood Road, saw the return of regular collaborator Michaela Clarke for a series of art sessions.

Participants made clay trolls and goat puppets to tie in with the theatre’s holiday production of the Three Billy Goats Gruff and Other Furry Tails.

Safety concerns following wintry weather meant Longridge Activity Centre, in Quarry Wood Road, Bisham, was unable to offer its usual compliment of water sports during the school holiday.

But there was still plenty for visitors to get stuck into, including climbing, fencing and laser tag.

Marketing manager Savannah Lowe said: “It’s important for kids to stay active over half-term, instead of just staying in and playing video games.

“And when they come they enjoy it, that’s why we change what we’re doing every day.”

Just down the road from Longridge, at Bisham Abbey, youngsters also had the chance to step out of their comfort zone with beginners’ gymnastic sessions.

Aspiring athletes were able to try their hand at tumbling, hula-hooping and hopping before deciding whether to sign up for the sport centre’s new courses.