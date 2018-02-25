Pets Corner: Hector at CLAWS

Hector is CLAWS’ choice for this week.

As well as finding loving homes for cats and kittens, we also provide life-long care for cats that cannot be rehomed.

Hector is about 10 years old. He was taken off the streets where we think he had been fending for himself for some time.

He is friendly and affectionate but a bit of a free spirit so we don’t think he would adapt very well to family life.

He has become one of the gang and never wanders very far.

He will stay with CLAWS where he will be able to do his own thing. If you would like to make a donation towards Hector’s care and other cats just like him please ring Sue on the CLAWS helpline 0118 9341699.