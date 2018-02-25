Last call for performers and vendors for Maidenhead Festival

A last call is being made for performers and food vendors who want to be a part of this year’s Maidenhead Festival.

Performers of all kinds, from singer-songwriters to big bands, are invited to apply to take part in the town’s biggest annual event on the weekend of July 21-22.

But they need to be quick as applications close on Thursday, March 1.

Performances take place on the main stage in Kidwells Park with sound and lighting provided by the expert Henley Theatre Services.

Festival chairman Lisa Hunter said: “The festival offers a fantastic platform to showcase your work and is a great way to get yourself noticed and build up a loyal fan base, while gaining invaluable experience of performing to a live audience.”

Organisers will give performers a free sound recording of their performance, great for publicity purposes and sharing on social media. They can also offer a free static advert on the big screen to promote acts.

There is also just under a week left before applications close for the specially selected 15 food vendors at this year’s festival.

The deadline is Wednesday, February 28, and organisers want to hear from food providers who can contribute to the great atmosphere at the festival.

Food pitches cost £150 per single unit for both days. Operating hours are 10am -10.30pm on Saturday and 11am - 9.30pm on Sunday. To apply see www.maidenheadfestival.org.uk

Charities, sports clubs, businesses or community groups are also invited to book a stall to promote themselves at this year’s event.

Once again, the festival promises two packed days of family-friendly music and entertainment attended by thousands of people. Pitches start at £20 for charity and community groups and £60 for businesses.

Lisa added: “We provide a brilliant platform for charities and businesses to take part and showcase their organisations to thousands of people. The event brings together the local community to enjoy a weekend of entertainment and fun.”

For more details and to book a stall visit www.maidenheadfestival.org.uk