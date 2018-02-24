Maidenhead couple celebrate 60 years of marriage

Together they’ve danced across the world and shared 13 different homes together.

And now former RAF officer Tony and ex-Furze Platt Infant School teacher Enid Barber are celebrating another milestone, their diamond wedding, marking 60 years of marriage.

The couple, who have lived in St Luke’s Road, Maidenhead, since 1973, marked the occasion on Saturday with a party for friends and family at Maidenhead Holiday Inn.

They met in the mid-50s at Cecil Sharp House, in Camden, London, home of the English Folk Dance and Song Society.

Enid was at teacher training college in Brighton and Tony was studying aeronautical engineering at Imperial College.

He said: “I had failed the second year and so ended up having to do a fourth, which was how I met Enid.

“If I had been a bit more clever I wouldn’t have met her.”

Tony had been introduced to folk dancing by his Air Training Corps (ATC) commander, who was a guitarist for folk groups, and dancing became a fixture for him and Enid.

As well as travelling across Europe to learn more about the art they even learnt to stitch their own costumes.

They married on February 15, 1958, and later moved to Lincolnshire, where Tony was based with V-force, Britain’s nuclear deterrent.

The family, which grew to include three sons and a daughter, moved regularly, including as far afield as Cyprus, before Tony retired and they moved to Maidenhead.

He later worked for the Civil Aviation Authority and was also involved in the Maidenhead branch of the ATC.

He left in 2008 after realising he was ‘older than the cadets’ grandparents’.

Enid taught at Furze Platt Infant School, in Oaken Grove, from 1979 until she retired in 1994.