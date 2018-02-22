Tempers flare as borough agrees council tax increase and spending programme

A council tax hike and a large spending programme were approved by members of the Royal Borough’s cabinet.

Cllr MJ Saunders (Con, Bisham and Cookham), pictured, cabinet member for finance, said there was a ‘maelstrom of councils up and down the country’.

He added many other local authorities needed to increase their base council tax by the maximum 2.99 per cent that can be added without a referendum being triggered.

The Royal Borough plans to raise council tax by 1.95 per cent, which Cllr Saunders said would still leave Royal Borough families with the ‘lowest council tax outside of London’, even after an extra adult social care levy of 3 per cent, is added to bills.

During the meeting at Maidenhead Town Hall on Thursday, February 8, Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside), the leader of the council, noted a story in The Times newspaper reporting councils ‘raiding reserves in order to set their budgets’.

Cllr Saunders confirmed the Royal Borough is not doing this.

Cllr Dudley added: “If you raid reserves, sooner or later the money will run out and sadly we’ve seen that in the case of, very unfortunately I have to say, Conservative-controlled Northamptonshire County Council, who now can provide nothing other than their statutory obligations.”

The council plans to borrow just under £73m for projects such as the Braywick Leisure Centre and school expansions.

Cllr Dudley said: “This is not debt; you cannot debt- fund council services.

“What we’re doing is investing in the Royal Borough for the future and the investment will be repaid handsomely from our property holdings over time.

“We are giving our residents the infrastructure that they rightly want and deserve as part of the emerging Borough Local Plan.”

The budget will be debated by full council at Maidenhead Town Hall, in St Ives Road, on Tuesday at 7.30pm.