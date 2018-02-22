Thu, 22
Elizabeth Line trains tested through Maidenhead

Commuters can catch a glimpse of the new Elizabeth Line trains.

On Monday new trains which will run from London Paddington to Maidenhead were tested  for the first time.

The purple and white trains are running along the western side of the Crossrail route, which will be known as the Elizabeth Line.

Tests will continue to be run on the line for the next few weeks. The line will run from Reading and Heathrow to Shenfield and Abbey Wood with a fleet of new 200-metre trains.

Maidenhead and Reading will see the full benefits in December 2019.

