Three men sentenced for stealing a car and jewellery from Maidenhead and Woodley homes

Three men have been sentenced for stealing jewellery, cash, a safe and a car from family homes in Maidenhead and Woodley.

Mickey Smith, 33, of Sutton Lane, Slough, Thomas Small, 27, of Paices Hill, Aldermaston, and Paddy Cronin, 23, of Hook, Hampshire, all pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Smith and Cronin were handed a three-year prison sentence and Small was given a three-and-a-half year term at Reading Crown Court on Monday (February 19).

They had bought a VW Golf in March 2017, which they used a day later on Wednesday, March 8 to commit two burglaries in Maidenhead and Woodley.

The car they stole was a BMW but it police did not state which items were taken from either property.

Investigating officer DC Barry Johns, of Loddon Valley CID, said: “We are committed to tirelessly pursuing offenders.

“Convicting these burglars will help to protect our residents from the distress and loss that these offences cause.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in the case, including the victims and witnesses who have supported this successful prosecution.”