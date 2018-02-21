First 'direct entry' superintendent becomes commander for Windsor and Maidenhead

A new superintendent who had no prior policing experience before entering a fast-track programme has been appointed as Commander for the Windsor and Maidenhead Local Police Area (LPA).

Supt Colin Hudson is the first to join the Thames Valley Police through a Direct Entry Superintendent scheme designed to bring professionals from other sectors into the police.

The national initiative, run by the College of Policing, is designed to ‘recruit high calibre professionals from a variety of sectors outside of policing’.

With a degree in physics and a background in software engineering, Supt Hudson is one of only eight recruits from the scheme to join the police out of 950 applicants.

It follows a nine-stage selection process lasting up to eight months, with applicants completing rotations as a Constable, Sergeant, Inspector and Superintendent.

Supt Hudson replaced Supt Bhupinder Rai, who has taken up a new position as Head of Force CID, on Monday.

He said: “I am very pleased and really honoured to be given command of the very professional and effective police resources across the Windsor and Maidenhead Local Police Area.”

Before joining the police, Supt Hudson was behind the rollout of Sky’s first internet service.