Maidenhead's mosques open their doors for national open day initative

Members of the public from all faiths and backgrounds were welcomed into both of Maidenhead’s mosques yesterday (Sunday) to learn more about Islam.

The open days at Maidenhead Central Mosque in Holmanleaze and the Al-Tawheed Islamic Education Centre in Cookham Road were part of the national Visit My Mosque initiative, which seeks to educate people about Islam.

Visitors could ask volunteers questions and read a variety of exhibitions.

Maidenhead Central Mosque, which is run by the Islamic Trust Maidenhead, displayed artefacts including a large Quran dating back to the 18th or 19th century.

Islamic Trust Maidenhead assistant secretary Sajid Khan said: “It’s absolutely marvelous to see people from other communities come in and see what Islam is.”

He said part fo the event, which was visited by Prime Minister Theresa May, was to dispel certain misconceptions about Islam.

“There’s a lot of negativity in the media. When people come in they see ordinary people,” he added.

A talk was also given on the progress made by the mosque’s scouting group based on the Islamic faith, which launched in October last year.

Other guests included RBWM leader Cllr Simon Dudley and representatives from Thames Valley Police.

Visit www.visitmymosque.org for more information.