Amazon launches new 'Treasure Truck' in Maidenhead

The world’s largest online retailer is hitting the road to bring exclusive offers to a high street near you.

Internet giant, Amazon, is launching a new shopping experience called Treasure Truck.

It will bring one exclusive offer or deal to different cities several times a month including local, new, trending or delicious items.

Previous products in the US and UK have included the SNES Classic, GoPro cameras with a 65 per cent discount, and a magnum of Taittinger Champagne.

James Quick, head of Treasure Truck said: “After test-driving the Treasure Truck in London, Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham, we can’t wait to bring this exciting shopping experience to customers in Reading, Slough, Maidenhead and Windsor.”

You can sign up for Treasure Truck by texting ‘truck’ to 87377 and be among the first to find out when and where the truck will be plus the offer of the day.

Customers can also find out more at www.amazon.co.uk/treasuretruck, follow @treasuretruckUK and look out for #treasuretruck on social media.