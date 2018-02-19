In Pictures: Chinese New Year celebrations in Maidenhead

A loud and vibrant parade was held in Maidenhead High Street on Saturday to ring in the Chinese New Year.

The lion dance, involving firecrackers, drumming, and costume clad marchers is organised by the Eagle Claw Kung Fu school and Maidenhead’s Chinese and Oriental Community Association and has been running for 13 years.

The traditional ceremony uses loud noises and courageous lions to chase away evil spirits.

This year’s ceremony welcomed the Year of the Dog.

Joining the parade was the Mayor of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Cllr John Lenton and Mayoress Margaret Lenton.

A snippet of today’s #ChineseNewYear Lion Dance in Maidenhead High Street, ringing in the Year of the Dog. pic.twitter.com/4dPBIXHBC5 — James Hockaday (@JamesHockadayBM) 17 February 2018

About 3,000 people flocked to watch the procession, compared to about 2,500 last year.

Kung Fu instructor and dance organiser Julian Dale works with his students every year to put on the display.

As well as Kung Fu taster sessions, the school also performed traditional Chinese ‘thunder drumming’ — a new edition this year.

Julian said: “Next year we’re going to look to making it even bigger and greater with more things happening to turn this into a unique cultural event.”

Meanwhile, the Nicholsons Centre hosted a children’s lantern making and arts and crafts session.