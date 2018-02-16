Animal rights campaigner praises Government consultation into third party puppy sales ban

An animal rights campaigner has urged the public to help strengthen the regulation of how puppies are bought.

Former veterinary manager Yonni Wilson has campaigned for a ban on third party puppy sales, which is now being considered by the Government.

A consultation on a potential ban, which would also apply to kittens, was launched by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs on Friday.

If the practice is outlawed, customers looking to buy or adopt a dog will need to either deal directly with the breeder or use an animal rehoming centre.

The Wargrave resident believes ending third party puppy sales will force puppy farms and breeders to stop raising unfit dogs.

Yonni said: “The key issue is that you’re extremely unlikely to be buying a healthy, strong, balanced puppy that will grow into a healthy adult dog. They are doing what they are doing to make as much money as possible.”

She is planning to hold awareness events in the area to encourage anyone who has bought a puppy from a third party andhas had a bad experience to take part in the consultation.

Yonni said of the Government’s consultation: “It’s really, really encouraging. It indicates they are looking at it really seriously.”

The Wargrave resident was involved in protests outside Linton Pet Store, which is based at the Ladds Garden Village complex near Hare Hatch, in Bath Road.

The shop attracted controversy for its use of puppy farms which, though legal, have been labelled cruel by activists. As part of an 11-year campaign against the shop, the group protested the sale of puppies there twice a week for 17 months.

In August last year, Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) stripped the shop of its ability to sell puppies due to ‘an outstanding issue that hadn’t been resolved’.

Cllr Norman Jorgensen (Con, Hillside), WBC executive member for environment, said the issue related ‘to the exchange of information between the pet shop and prospective customers about the puppies available for sale’.

Visit www.gov.uk/government/consultations/banning-third-party-sales-of-pets-in-england-call-for-evidence to complete the consultation.

It will close on May 2.