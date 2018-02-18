Maidenhead commuter launches train app

A commuter has turned to coding to try and make rail bosses listen to his travel woes.

Fed-up with a litany of problems on his daily journey to work, Nick Schutz is trying to fight back and give passengers a new voice with the launch of his GrumpNow mobile app.

Intended to allow travellers to ‘quickly, easily and constructively vent their frustration about public transport’ it is increasingly finding an audience along the commuter lines of the Thames Valley.

“People can’t be bothered to write letters and fill in forms,” said the dad-of-two, who lives in Station Road, Wargrave.

“My wife has been actively complaining to Great Western Railway (GWR) for years, but you don’t get anything to show for it. It’s a farce.

“But the GrumpNow app isn’t about getting money back, it’s about having a voice.”

Although it launched in October, the new year saw a big increase in the number of users.

It led to some surprising (or not) findings, such as the weekday 7.33am service from Maidenhead to London Paddington was the single most complained about service through the app.

And the 42-year-old thinks the format of standardised complaints provided by the app which can be easily shared through social media or messaging services could put greater pressure of transport operators to improve their services.

“People are complaining on Twitter and they’re ranting,” he added.

“GWR and others have active teams replying to Twitter users but it’s not going anywhere.

“Using the app, GrumpNow also captures the attributes of the journey and it builds a message for you and the data being sent is consistent.”

The app already covers all forms of public transport, but Mr Schutz hopes to expand this beyond UK borders and keep growing his audience. He has no business plan or idea when it might, or if it ever could, turn a profit. But he says building a ‘movement’ for dissatisfied commuters is more important than cash at this stage.

He said: “In the short term I want the operators to acknowledge some of the collective complaints.

“I’m aspiring to positive change through the voice the app is giving commuters.”