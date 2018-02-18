Pets Corner: Spike and Merlin at East Berks RSPCA

Spike, pictured left, came to the East Berks RSPCA branch when his owner was no longer able to look after him. At first he was very shy but he is slowly coming out of his shell and is really affectionate when he gets to know you. As a cat who has enjoyed the outdoors, he would love to be free to roam but is still eager for fuss and attention.

Merlin, left, was taken in by East Berks RSPCA after his owner died. Nine years old and a beautiful, chatty, affectionate chap, he would be happiest as the only pet in the home. He would suit a calm loving family with plenty of outdoor space for him to own.

Both cats have been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and given flea and worm treatments.

Enquiries to 07852 481079 or www.rspca-

eastberkshire.org.uk