New Islamic community centre gets the go-ahead

Plans for a new community centre in Maidenhead have been approved after just one person opposed the application.

The Jamiat Ahl-E-Hadith Islamic education centre on Cookham Road will be demolished and then rebuilt with parking facilities.

A petition which gained 338 signatures helped ensure that the application was approved.

The council received 40 letters in favour of the application, and the popular request that it be kept open 24 hours a day for prayer was granted.

One commenter in favour of the application said: “This project is necessary for our community’s growth and provision for the generations ahead.”

Only one person wrote to the council in opposition of the application.

The neighbour said: “I have nothing against these people.

“From a beautiful Thameside town we now have the most downtrodden concrete city of all time.

“I see every day the things that go on and I know they will take advantage.”

Maidenhead Civic Society said that while it believed the new building would be a ‘significant improvement’ on the streetscape, it expressed concern with the car park, which will have 11 spaces.

Planning group chairman Martin McNamee said: “It is clear that most vehicular users will have to park off site.

“The parking situation will deteriorate over time.”

The centre will contain a prayer room for women, something that it does not offer in its current form.

The new plans also include two classrooms for children and an IT suite, disabled access, and a lift for wheelchair users.

The neighbour who was against the development said in their letter: “I hope that when this planning goes through, we do see women and children there.”