In pictures: Primary Dance Festival 2018

Hundreds of young dancers took to the stage for the two-day Maidenhead Primary Dance Festival last week.

The annual event, now in its 13th year, saw about 800 youngsters from 20 different schools bust a move at the Magnet Leisure Centre, in Holmanleaze, on Wednesday, February 7, and Thursday, February 8.

This year’s showcase, which included individual school performances as well as a collaborative finale involving all participants, was titled Into the Wild and was inspired by animals, landscapes and the natural environment.

Emma Fitzgerald, development manager for the Ascot and Maidenhead School Sport Partnership, which organises the festival, said: “We do a lot of sporting competitions throughout the year but this a pure festival of dance.

“It’s about the children having fun and representing their school.

“We create a fairly unique performance environment for them, with full lighting rig and full blackout and the kids really remember it.

“It really seems to stick in people’s memories and we’re proud that we’re creating those memories.”

The event also saw performances by the partnership’s junior dance companies, which this year included a boys’ contingent for the first time.