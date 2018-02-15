Councillors join forces to create new opposition group

A new alliance has been formed to scrutinise the actions of the Royal Borough.

Calling itself Not the Administration, the new band of nine councillors will take on the role of opposition to the ruling Conservative administration.

Five of them are former Tory councillors who quit the borough’s Conservative Group in protest at the leadership of Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside).

Cllr Claire Stretton, a former cabinet member, said: “In order to have a voting seat on any panel or committee, a councillor must be part of a ‘political group’. As an independent, it is basically unacceptable to have to ally oneself with another political group, particularly if that councillor were the only independent in a council.

“I was therefore told I would no longer be able to have voting rights on any panel or committee other than full council if I did not join another political group.

“I am therefore delighted to be part of Not the Administration, enabling me to fulfil my responsibilities.”

The new opposition has promised never to adopt a ‘group view’ and that members will always be free to vote how they choose.