20-tonne tanker has to be pulled from school playing field after getting stuck

A ‘bad day at the office’ for one sub-contractor led to a 20-tonne tanker ruining part of a school playing field on Tuesday.

Riverside Primary School had called in a sub-contractor to clean the jet wash and pumping station under the playing field during half-term.

Head teacher Nick Stevens described how arrangements had been made for the use of a hose for access to the station but were not communicated. The tanker was instead driven onto the field and got stuck.

It took one tractor and a specialist recovery vehicle to remove it from the field.

The field has since been levelled again and the school will have to make a decision about whether to re-turf part of it.

However Nick was hoping to turn the accident into an opportunity.

“There things happen, and I think the guy was really embarrassed,” he said.

“So we wont be able to use the field for a while but we’re lucky with the space and maybe we can look at how the field is configured, and turn a problem into something positive.”