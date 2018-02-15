20-tonne tanker has to be pulled from school playing field after getting stuck

11:47AM, Thursday 15 February 2018
A ‘bad day at the office’ for one sub-contractor led to a 20-tonne tanker ruining part of a school playing field on Tuesday.
Riverside Primary School had called in a sub-contractor to clean the jet wash and pumping station under the playing field during half-term.
Head teacher Nick Stevens described how arrangements had been made for the use of a hose for access to the station but were not communicated. The tanker was instead driven onto the field and got stuck.
It took one tractor and a specialist recovery vehicle to remove it from the field.
The field has since been levelled again and the school will have to make a decision about whether to re-turf part of it.
However Nick was hoping to turn the accident into an opportunity.
“There things happen, and I think the guy was really embarrassed,” he said.
“So we wont be able to use the field for a while but we’re lucky with the space and maybe we can look at how the field is configured, and turn a problem into something positive.”
