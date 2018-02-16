Magnet Leisure Centre apologises for Greenredeem voucher mix-up

A leisure company has apologised after an ‘error’ halved the value of vouchers it was offering to customers.

Legacy Leisure, which runs the Magnet Leisure Centre, in Holmanleaze, Maidenhead, has also promised it will honour the terms of any coupons until the end of May.

Grandfather-of-four Richard Booth contacted the Advertiser after staff at the Magnet told him the offer for £1 off the cost of a swim he had collected through the Royal Borough’s recycling rewards scheme had been slashed to just 50p.

The 65-year-old, who lives in Boyn Hill Avenue, with his wife Helen, said he accepted it was a ‘tiny amount’ but that it ‘didn’t seem right’ that the company would refuse to accept vouchers which were still in date.

He added: “I don’t have a problem with them saying the tickets are only going to be worth 50p now, but I do have a problem when there are people who have still got these tickets in their possession.

“I can’t believe they think it’s an acceptable thing to do.”

Greenredeem, which runs the council’s recycling rewards scheme, confirmed it had been contracted to provide vouchers providing £1 off a swim or gym session, but this offer had been due to end on January 24.

In mid-January the firm was asked to cut the £1 offer to 50p.

It added this was a standard practice but normally ‘on the proviso outstanding vouchers in circulation are honoured’.

But according to a Greenredeem spokesman the Magnet ‘stopped honouring the higher offer reward, leaving our members upset and disappointed’.

Legacy Leisure blamed the mix-up on an ‘error’ and confirmed some customers were issued with an ‘incorrect offer’.

The company confirmed it would accept these vouchers until May 31 and apologised for any inconvenience caused in the meantime.