Littlewick Green talent show raises money for church

A ‘packed’ talent show has raised more than £600.

Littlewick Green’s Got Talent was organised to raise money for St John the Evangelist church, in Bath Road.

Organised by director Viv Molyneux and Sally Gray, the show began and ended with a singsong backed by ukulele-based Alexander’s Ragtime Band.

The rest of the show included songs, recitations, a flute and piano duo and two sketches, including one by the vicar Keith Nicholls as the devil.

Sally said: “There was more than 100 people there, it was packed.

“It was just an idea to get people that don’t normally go to church to come and have a bit of a laugh.

“Sometimes it was funny when it was meant to be, and sometimes it was funny when it wasn’t.”

The event was on Sunday, January 28.