Fat Duck staff lend a hand at Boyn Grove Community Centre

Volunteers traded in their aprons for paintbrushes when they helped out with a day of painting on Tuesday.

Staff from Heston Blumenthal’s Fat Duck in Bray spent time giving the Boyn Grove Community Resource Centre a new lick of paint.

The team focused on areas in the dementia day centre and learning disability centre.

They were helped out by some of the people who attend the learning disability day service.

Assistant manager of the dementia centre Belinda Dixon said: “The volunteers were lovely and they worked very hard.

“They gave a coat of paint which has spruced it up a bit.”

The group was placed at the community centre by national non-profit Employee Volunteering.