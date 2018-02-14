Inquest date set for cyclist who died after Harvest Hill Road collision

01:35PM, Wednesday 14 February 2018
An inquest date has been set for a cyclist who died after he was involved in a collision in Harvest Hill Road.
Mark Stephen Simpson, 52, of Trenchard Road passed away in John Radcliffe Hospital on Friday, January 26 after sustaining a serious head injury from the incident on Saturday, January 20.
The collision, which happened at about 5.54pm, involved a silver Ford Fiesta.
A spokesman for Thames Valley Police confirmed a 29-year-old man from Maidenhead who was arrested on Saturday, January 20 on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs remains released under investigation.
Anyone with information can contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry line 101 quoting reference 43180020833, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
The inquest date is set for Monday, June 18.
