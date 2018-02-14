In pictures: Maidenhead Pancake Race 2018

The eleventh annual Maidenhead Pancake Race saw drama, drops, and dinosaurs yesterday (Tuesday).

The race did not fall flat despite the wind and rain, as frying pan-wielding runners and mascots sprinted through King Street.

GL Giants, from law firm Gardner Leader, emerged victorious, coming from behind in the final to clinch the coveted Pankcake Race shield.

Winner Matthew Adamson said: “Last year we lost out to Wilson Partners so we’ve been training all winter to win it this year.

"Despite the weather, it was a great event with loads of local businesses and charities out in force.”

His teammate Simon Fisher said the secret to their success was eating lots of pancakes, with a bit of running ‘on occasion’.

Meanwhile, in the mascot race, a giant rugby ball representing Windsor-based Scrumys fought off tough competition from Gardner Leader’s T. Rex.

The relay race requires both team members to run with a pancake and toss it in their pan four times mid-sprint.

Strong gusts of wind snatched pancakes mid-toss, making for a far more entertaining and unpredictable contest.

Crowd favourites Mario and Luigi, aka Robert Bullen and Katie McKenna, from Norden Farm, felt the full force of the elements as they crashed out in their heat – but were redeemed with a win for best costume.

Event organiser Jatinder Singh Rakhra said: “It’s getting bigger and it's getting better, and I hope next year we can get some sponsors on board and make this occasion big.”

“It was cold but everyone was enthusiastic, everyone in the crowd was cheering and everyone was in high spirits.”

The event raised £300 for The Link Foundation, a Maidenhead-based children’s charity.