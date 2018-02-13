In pictures: Newlands Gym and Dance Show

There was a celebration of music, movement and choreography at a school dance show.

Hundreds of pupils from Newlands Girls’ School, in Farm Road, took over the Magnet Leisure Centre, in Holmanleaze, for the school’s annual Gym and Dance Show.

More than 450 pupils took part in two shows on Wednesday, February 7, and Thursday, February 8, which included everything from individual performances to small groups and ensembles of up to 80 dancers.

Head of PE Michelle Claxton said: “The pieces have come from routines developed in lessons, extra-curricular clubs, winners of inter-house competitions and pieces that the girls auditioned last term.

“Numerous hours have been put in by staff and pupils to ensure that performances are ready for the show and this highlights the passion and dedication that pupils at Newlands have towards sport and physical activity.

“The PE department are extremely proud of pupils’ dedication to rehearsals.”